Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Replacing fuel line #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location Orange County Age 53 Posts 10 Replacing fuel line I have a 1996 Yamaha WaveBlaster. I want to replace the fuel line. Any suggestions on where to get quality fuel line. Quality is more important than price. I've seen Gates Barricade hose mentioned elsewhere. Any idea of size and how many feet would be needed?



Also, everything is original equipment and the ski hasn't been used much. Any other lines or parts that should be replaced due to age?

