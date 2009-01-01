Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: What's Next? Zombies? #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 599 What's Next? Zombies? The water level at Lake Mead is beyond tragic! Due to a very busy month of June, I had not gone out on my new Waverunner the entire month of June ("forgive me Father, for I have sinned...") and went out yesterday. Boulder Harbor is now closed for rehab due to extreme low water levels and Hemenway Harbor just re-opened with only ONE LANE. As I drove up to the Ready Lane, I spoke with the NDOW guy and he said the wait was about 45 minutes. So, I drove over to PWC beach but because the water level is SO LOW, I would have had to basically submerge my Volvo just to launch.



I returned to Hemenway and it took about an hour. I finally launched about 11amm and made the mental note the line was going to be much worse in the afternoon. I only went out for about 90 minutes and it was just great to find a private beach to swim and cool off but because of the water levels and the inability to launch, it was noticeable there were quite a few less boaters on the water.



I think I waiting in line 90 minutes to retrieve my Waverunner and as I was pulling away, the line was twice as long as when I first entered. UGH. I doubt I will return until October. The good news is I suspect I will barely break 20 hours on the new ski this year which means if there is a Zombie Apocalypse, my ski will be ready to go!







Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,008 Re: What's Next? Zombies? Good Lord !



That’s sad to see. I love Mead and Davis. My buddy is in Havasu right now for the week. So I will ask him how it is there.



If the ocean ever dries up. No more riding for me! What would Chuck Norris do? #3 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 599 Re: What's Next? Zombies? Originally Posted by Cliff Originally Posted by Good Lord !





If the ocean ever dries up. No more riding for me! Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules