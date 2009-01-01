The water level at Lake Mead is beyond tragic! Due to a very busy month of June, I had not gone out on my new Waverunner the entire month of June ("forgive me Father, for I have sinned...") and went out yesterday. Boulder Harbor is now closed for rehab due to extreme low water levels and Hemenway Harbor just re-opened with only ONE LANE. As I drove up to the Ready Lane, I spoke with the NDOW guy and he said the wait was about 45 minutes. So, I drove over to PWC beach but because the water level is SO LOW, I would have had to basically submerge my Volvo just to launch.
I returned to Hemenway and it took about an hour. I finally launched about 11amm and made the mental note the line was going to be much worse in the afternoon. I only went out for about 90 minutes and it was just great to find a private beach to swim and cool off but because of the water levels and the inability to launch, it was noticeable there were quite a few less boaters on the water.
I think I waiting in line 90 minutes to retrieve my Waverunner and as I was pulling away, the line was twice as long as when I first entered. UGH. I doubt I will return until October. The good news is I suspect I will barely break 20 hours on the new ski this year which means if there is a Zombie Apocalypse, my ski will be ready to go!