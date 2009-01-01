 1100 DI No Spark No Gauges
    1100 DI No Spark No Gauges

    Father gave me a STX 1100 DI as he was tired of it failing on water. Mentioned it seems like the EMM and he's already repaired it once.

    Ski has no spark on any cylinder. The gauges do not come on, however when first turning it on the warning light stays lit for a couple seconds. When turning it over the warning light starts to flash. I've checked the 2 fuses in box on battery. I unplugged an injector and turned it over and it was not spraying fuel. Stator has been replaced previously. Really not sure where to look or if I should start with sending the EMM off for repair.
    Re: 1100 DI No Spark No Gauges

    Wrong section. Reposted in kawi page.
