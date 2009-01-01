|
Bilge Water Siphon System on Newer FX Yamahas
Howdy everyone, I have some questions on how the bilge siphon system works on the newer Yamaha FX Cruiser HO/SVHO.
As I understand, Yamaha added a siphon system to drain the bilge of water within the last 5-ish years. From what I've been able to gather, it operates continuously off the suction created by the jet drive.
I do have some questions beyond that, and if I am wrong on anything above, please correct me:
- Does it pump much water out of the bilge with the engine at or near idle?
- I have seen videos of people showing the floor/footwell drains, and they don't seem to be doing their thing. Are those tied in with the siphon system, thus only working if the engine is running?
- I am a PWC noob so apologies ahead of time...are there any common riding mistakes (such as capsizing) or mechanical failures that would cause the bilge to flood to the point the built-in siphon could not remedy the situation, rendering the craft a sitting duck?
- If yes to #3...is there any value to installing an automatic electric bilge pump?
- If yes to #4...any recommendations on brand or model?
