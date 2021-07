Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New CDI box has no plug for bilge? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location United States Posts 32 New CDI box has no plug for bilge? So in continuation from another thread, the rectifier on my CDI burnt out. I picked up another complete cdi box on ebay and installed it. The ski is running but the new box has no plug for the bilge. It's not critical because I store the ski on a lift and can pull the plug if I need to drain it. Is it unusual that there's no plug for the bilge? Did some ski's not have a bilge? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules