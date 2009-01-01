Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: IJSBA PNW Qualifier - American Falls Idaho August 6-8 2021 #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,365 IJSBA PNW Qualifier - American Falls Idaho August 6-8 2021 IJSBA PNW Qualifier - August 6-8th 2021



PRE-REGISTER NOW:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/.../_20...wBayBuoyBashRe...

IJSBA World Finals Qualifier Jet-Ski Race, hosted at Willow Bay Resort in American Falls, Idaho the weekend of August 7th and 8th in conjunction with Kyle Curry Memorial Softball tournament and American Falls Day celebrations.

Follow the link above to get pre-registered NOW and save 10% on your entry fees. Payment is NOT due at the time of pre-registration and you will have until Saturday August 7th at 9 AM to pay your fees.

Racers can expect plenty of spectators and vendors!

-Pro GP purse minimum $2,000 with a 4 moto race format.

-2 moto race format for all other classes

**Classes of 7+ riders will be a 4 moto race format with a 50% cash payout.

-Women's class cash payout (limited/lites, TBD)

On site tent/RV dry camping is available for $20 per night. Please call (208) 226-2688 and ask to speak with Cris or Jason to make your reservations today! Check it out here!

https://www.willowbayresort.com/





This is the only IJSBA qualifier in the PNW and one of the only qualifiers on the entire west coast. If you plan to race at World Finals in Havasu in October you need to attend a qualifying event.

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

http://optimaracing.com/ Check out Poor Boy Racing on FacebookNeed parts? Optima Racing is the place Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules