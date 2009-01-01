|
|
-
Top Dog
IJSBA PNW Qualifier - American Falls Idaho August 6-8 2021
IJSBA PNW Qualifier - August 6-8th 2021
PRE-REGISTER NOW:
https://www.cognitoforms.com/.../_20...wBayBuoyBashRe...
IJSBA World Finals Qualifier Jet-Ski Race, hosted at Willow Bay Resort in American Falls, Idaho the weekend of August 7th and 8th in conjunction with Kyle Curry Memorial Softball tournament and American Falls Day celebrations.
Follow the link above to get pre-registered NOW and save 10% on your entry fees. Payment is NOT due at the time of pre-registration and you will have until Saturday August 7th at 9 AM to pay your fees.
Racers can expect plenty of spectators and vendors!
-Pro GP purse minimum $2,000 with a 4 moto race format.
-2 moto race format for all other classes
**Classes of 7+ riders will be a 4 moto race format with a 50% cash payout.
-Women's class cash payout (limited/lites, TBD)
On site tent/RV dry camping is available for $20 per night. Please call (208) 226-2688 and ask to speak with Cris or Jason to make your reservations today! Check it out here!
https://www.willowbayresort.com/
This is the only IJSBA qualifier in the PNW and one of the only qualifiers on the entire west coast. If you plan to race at World Finals in Havasu in October you need to attend a qualifying event.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules