Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 GTI LE 5A fuse issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location GA Age 57 Posts 3 2002 GTI LE 5A fuse issue I recently finished a fairly complete rebuild including total engine, carb rebuild, jet pump rebuild, new starter, starter relay, and stator. Have been breaking it in over last few weekends. In short the engine and everything else was running sweet. Mid ride yesterday the ski totally died. I towed it back to the dock and found the 5A fuse blown. I searched the forums and found the multiple posts pointing to bad MPEM. I replaced the fuse and it did not blow nor did I get any power or any beeps when putting key on. I tested the battery and it is 12.9 v and even swapped in a battery from my other ski, which is running fine. I did notice when I pulled the plug from MPEM and pushed back on that I got one dying beep. I put meter on DESS ring and post and had zero resistance. Before I go buy the new MPEM just wondering if I have missed anything or should try anything else to confirm the problem. Also figured I would replace the rectifier at same time.



Any advice appreciated including good place to get the parts.



