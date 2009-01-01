I've got a Jet Dynamics grate that was on a '97 GTX for a short while back when the ski was new. Still have the box and instructions too! I'd like to trade it for an XO prop for my son's '96 XP, or a grate to fit that, maybe even a hull extension set. The grate looks to have been welded on and ground down smooth but the original owner told me it came exactly like that new in the box. He remembered telling the dealer that it looked kind of half-*** for the money it cost him.