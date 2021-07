Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: steering bushings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Montana Age 61 Posts 21 steering bushings I'm replacing the bushings/bearings on my 1100 waveventures steering column and they are plastic should I apply a little grease to them at install and if so should I use marine grade grease Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) MTdoug Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules