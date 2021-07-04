Picked up a wax racing internal fill system for my daughters yamasaki 550/701 conversion. My buddy has one on his Rictor and its a great product! I already removed the stock fill hose and need to cap the bung the hose connects to on the front of the tank. Years ago i epoxied a plastic cap in one but it wasnt that pretty and I didnt think it would last long.(held now for 13 years)!
Wondering if there are like a plumbers cap you would put over a unused pipe that would work? Hoping some of you have some good solutions to my problem. Dont want to do what i did last time! I think i really got lucky it lasted so long(knock on wood)!
