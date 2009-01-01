Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 GP1300R wont idle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Grant, FL Posts 1 2005 GP1300R wont idle I have a 2005 GP1300 that died out on the water. Got it back home and had no spark on all 3 cylinders (Code 15, Engine temp sensor). I ohmed out the old sensor and it measured 50Kohms, but I changed it anyways. I now have spark (maybe the old one was intermittent?) but the ski will not idle. I have to keep it running. I checked compression and it is 120 on all cylinders. The instrument cluster shows no faults (01). This has me puzzled as it was running great before it died on the water. I am thinking maybe there is a bad map sensor or something...but dont want to spen $200 on a whim. Would it be beneficial for me to purchase the YDS software and cable? Any ideas? I have searched the web and havent found much help.. thanks in advance.



I forgot to mention that there is not Cat (D-plate installed). The previous owner put some type of EFI controller (Riva) in it I have removed it and the ski acts the same. Starts but wont idle (<1000 RPM)

