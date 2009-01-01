Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need 2 Stroke Help - 1996 Yamaha wave raider 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location North Georgia Age 43 Posts 2 Need 2 Stroke Help - 1996 Yamaha wave raider 1100 Hello all, I have searched the forum and could not find the help I needed. Here is and are the problems I am having...



I have a 1996 Yamaha Wave Raider 1100 (2 Stroke), the ski has been sitting on the trailer not getting any love for a year. Fresh water ski on Lake Lanier (Ga.) Prior to this it ran almost perfectly. I took the ski out the other day and it would start and idle but would not accelerate, give throttle it would bog and die. Press starter and fire back up and idle just fine. I finally got the ski to run at WOT with the choke pulled at 1\2 to 3\4 and ran just fine with the choke out. Unfortunately I wiped out at 60 mph and decided that I needed to put it back on the trailer and heal up before going back out on the ski...



Things that I have tried and water tested...



I replaced the fuel pump and tried it again - same issues



rebuilt carbs - Same issues



Trailer tested the rest...



Checked compression - 115 across all 3 cylinders



pulled plugs and they are all wet, adjusted carbs - same issues but harder to keep idling



Here is were I am very confused - When I replaced the plugs and making sure they were firing - I found that the ski will run on one cylinder, the middle one. I had plugs in all wires and grounded. Each plug was firing while grounded to the block. I replaced the wires to the plugs in the cylinder and pulled each wire, one at a time. Cylinder 1 - no change in idle, cylinder 2 - killed engine, cylinder 3 - no change in idle, pulled cylinder 1 and 3 and engine ran the same as before. replaced 1 and 3 and pulled cylinder 2 - will not run or even try to fire.



*** on a side note*** I know cylinder 3 is hot as I found that out while pulling it and got a pretty good jolt and some 4 letter words...



any help would be appreciated, I do not want to retire the old girl - but I can not sink a ton of money into this ski...



Thanks in advance,



