Kawa x2 Stickers

Hello all,

Dont know if this is the right place to post it...

Im doing a full restoration to factory of a kawasaki x2 1992 here in brazil, despite the dificulty to get parts its doing well.

Brazil imported kawa jet skis by a company called AVA JET and they make warning stickers in portuguese but my kawa has warning stickers in english because it was imported particularly.

I need someone to send me a pic (with measurements) of all the warning stickers for me to copy it.

i appreciate any help.

