Hello all,
Dont know if this is the right place to post it...
Im doing a full restoration to factory of a kawasaki x2 1992 here in brazil, despite the dificulty to get parts its doing well.
Brazil imported kawa jet skis by a company called AVA JET and they make warning stickers in portuguese but my kawa has warning stickers in english because it was imported particularly.
I need someone to send me a pic (with measurements) of all the warning stickers for me to copy it.
i appreciate any help.
Best regards from Brazil!