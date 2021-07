Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: seadoo 787 bottom end pressure test #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2009 Location florida Age 52 Posts 119 seadoo 787 bottom end pressure test Easy question pressure testing 787 engine exhaust and intake blocked off using pump thru pulse line fitting to 7 psi does rear pto cylinder get pressurized thru rotary valve so whole bottom end is tested. I went to 7 psi and turned over engine by hand 2 rotations very hard to do but no pressure drop Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

