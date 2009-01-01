|
WTB: Seadoo RXP 2008 or Newer
Hi,
Looking to purchase a project ski. Looking for a 2008 RXP or newer that needs some work. Looking for anything with a blown up motor or minor hull damage to fix up. Would prefer a complete ski but would consider mostly complete skis as well. Looking for something in the Arizona, Southern Utah or Southern California areas.
Thanks,
Rob
Ski-less but looking for a project!
