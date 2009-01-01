Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Seadoo RXP 2008 or Newer #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2006 Location Salt Lake City, Utah Age 37 Posts 139 WTB: Seadoo RXP 2008 or Newer Hi,



Looking to purchase a project ski. Looking for a 2008 RXP or newer that needs some work. Looking for anything with a blown up motor or minor hull damage to fix up. Would prefer a complete ski but would consider mostly complete skis as well. Looking for something in the Arizona, Southern Utah or Southern California areas.



Thanks,

