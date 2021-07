Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 ss xi pat out #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 571 750 ss xi pat out 20210701_082936.jpg20210701_082946.jpg20210701_082958.jpg20210701_083040.jpg20210701_083134.jpg #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 41 Posts 754 Re: 750 ss xi pat out Do you have that exhaust?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 571 Re: 750 ss xi pat out Bought it as is with out engine. Has a ebox. It was open i haven't looked inside of it yet. Has a top loader intake grate. And seems to be a aftermarket prop. Its not the stock 5 blade prop. But I haven't pulled the pump yet to find out. Thinking about fixing and keeping the pipe. It was cracked dew to improper instalation. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 336 Re: 750 ss xi pat out how much for ebox? '88 & '89 650sx

'91 X2

'92 750sx

'98 XL 1200 couch

'07 Ultra LX-parting out haha Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules