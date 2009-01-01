Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 947r triple port #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Greece Age 30 Posts 256 Seadoo 947r triple port Hi all,



I am looking to sell the below my 6mm stroker triple port 951





Fully rebuild 6mm stroker crank (144mm rods) 3h since rebuild

Fully ported crankcase

947R triple port cylinders (Big bore sleeves fitted last year)



92,45mm Wiseco Pistons (3 hours running time)



Pics & price upon request.



Regards

