95 GTX Help figuring out why it runs odd
My 95 gtx had the carbs redone professionally along with a new delrin wear ring, ran great the first 2 times out then started to only go about half speed until I hit a bump then it accelerates to full speed but when I let off it goes back to about half speed. Replaced throttle cable, drained tank to check for obstructions, all fuel liines replaced, checked spark plug wires, and new rectifier. Took it out today and this is where I get confused. While messing around I put it in reverse and throttled it up high for about 15 sec which caused it to cut off. Then it was hard to restart but once it did it made a weird noise like the exhaust was clearing out an obstruction or something and it actually ran perfect again for about 5 minutes, taking off fast on the start and running perfect until I slowed for second and it started doing what its been doing at half speed until I hit a bump or feather the throttle. I was thinking the carbs were messed up but after that I'm thinking it may be exhaust or maybe even cavatation related but just not sure. Does anyone have any advice or ran into a similar problem?
Sounds rich, which is not surprising for 95' & 96' 650, 720 engines
with dual carbs.
Did the mechanic replace the seats, or springs? If so what size
did he install?
Did he use oem Mikuni parts, including the needle & seat?
Your carbs are sensitive to pop-off pressure, and lowering the
stock pop-off by increasing the seat diameter, or a lighter spring
will cause them to dribble worse than they did when they were
stock.
What was the reason for carbs rebuilding the carbs?
