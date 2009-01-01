|
WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx
Looking to upgrade my single Kiehin carb set up on my 92 750sx to a mikuni 44SBN and matching intake. I have had great success with the ones I put on my 650sx skis, so instead of rebuilding the Kiehin thought this the route I would go. Anyone have a set up they want to sell? Thanks in advance!
Good luck in your search. There are adapters, I think WatCon has them, reasonable
I have an adapter for sale. Shoot me a PM if interested.
Also looking for the flame arrestor and adapter to mount to the mikuni.
Same thing check www.WatCon.com
