 WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx
  1. Yesterday, 05:47 PM #1
    Rem28ga
    WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx

    Looking to upgrade my single Kiehin carb set up on my 92 750sx to a mikuni 44SBN and matching intake. I have had great success with the ones I put on my 650sx skis, so instead of rebuilding the Kiehin thought this the route I would go. Anyone have a set up they want to sell? Thanks in advance!
  2. Yesterday, 07:04 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx

    Good luck in your search. There are adapters, I think WatCon has them, reasonable
  3. Yesterday, 07:39 PM #3
    Rem28ga
    Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx

    Appreciate the info!
  4. Yesterday, 07:51 PM #4
    PrickofMisery
    Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx

    I have an adapter for sale. Shoot me a PM if interested.
  5. Yesterday, 09:06 PM #5
    Rem28ga
    Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx

    PM sent
  6. Yesterday, 09:55 PM #6
    Rem28ga
    Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx

    Also looking for the flame arrestor and adapter to mount to the mikuni.
  7. Yesterday, 11:06 PM #7
    JonnyX2
    Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx

    Same thing check www.WatCon.com
