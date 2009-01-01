Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Edmonds, Wa Age 49 Posts 39 WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx Looking to upgrade my single Kiehin carb set up on my 92 750sx to a mikuni 44SBN and matching intake. I have had great success with the ones I put on my 650sx skis, so instead of rebuilding the Kiehin thought this the route I would go. Anyone have a set up they want to sell? Thanks in advance! #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 57 Posts 30,462 Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx Good luck in your search. There are adapters, I think WatCon has them, reasonable Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Edmonds, Wa Age 49 Posts 39 Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx Appreciate the info! #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,952 Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx I have an adapter for sale. Shoot me a PM if interested. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Edmonds, Wa Age 49 Posts 39 Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx PM sent #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Edmonds, Wa Age 49 Posts 39 Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx Also looking for the flame arrestor and adapter to mount to the mikuni. #7 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 57 Posts 30,462 Re: WTB Mikuni 44SBN and intake for 750sx Same thing check www.WatCon.com

