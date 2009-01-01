Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sourcing a JS300 Carb #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Hatboro Age 38 Posts 61 Sourcing a JS300 Carb Hey guys, looking to find a bolt on (new or already rebuilt) carb for my '87 JS300 and I'm getting a bit confused.



Anyone able to point me in the right direction of a carb that's ready to go and a direct/easy swap? A lot of things come up on search that seem like similar parts but not a direct fit.



I've read that the '91 and '92 wr500 carb is a direct swap and also an upgrade so I've been focusing my searches on that and came up with something like:

https://pwcengine.com/yamaha-wr500-m...bn-carburetor/



Then I searched based on the part number from that website which was BN34-28-8010 and came across this: https://rover.ebay.com/rover/0/0/0?m...Fp%2F209937964



