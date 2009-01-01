 Help Troubleshooting: 440 and 550 won't start when hot unless throttle opened fully
  Today, 08:53 AM #1
    manytoyman
    manytoyman is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    VA
    Posts
    49

    Help Troubleshooting: 440 and 550 won't start when hot unless throttle opened fully

    Hello. Hoping there is common knowledge of how to fix this issue.

    Issue: Motors won't start without WOT when hot.
    We have two skis doing the same thing. Both will start cold and idle and accelerate. However after a few minutes of riding they both won't start unless the throttle is opened up to 3/4 - full. Then we have to crank them for like 20 seconds or more to get them to fire and a few more seconds holding the throttle open to get them to rev. Once that happens they take off and are fine until we stop, then it's a repeat.

    Data points:
    JS550 pisser inconsistent, sometimes flows good, sometimes not at all. Has a factory half pipe.
    js550 pop off was about 12 when rebuilt over the winter
    js440 pop off was about 20 when rebuilt over the winter
    Both start and idle fine when cold on the water or on the trailer
    Tested bottom end for pressure/vacuum holding before reassembly
    Cold compression testing OK - around 120 ish on all.
    Heads torqued to 18 ft pounds

    Theories:
    1. engine loaded up with fuel when stopped and requires clearing out to restart?
    2. maybe warping heads are causing low compression but only when hot?

    Just wondering if there is a "go to..." solution for this situation.

    Thanks!
  Today, 09:08 AM #2
    Durhamgoat
    Durhamgoat is offline
    Resident Guru Durhamgoat's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Jasper IN
    Age
    56
    Posts
    838

    Re: Help Troubleshooting: 440 and 550 won't start when hot unless throttle opened ful

    My 440 with a bn38 did this exact same thing. In my case when I stopped riding it would dribble fuel into the intake manifold and flood it so when I went to restart I had to pin throttle until it started. My guess is that when you stop riding, pull the hood and arrestor, and take a look, you will see this dribble.
    I seem to recall this was a common issue with these carbs. I tried loosening the filler cap when I stopped and this was an improvement as it released any built up pressure. Ultimately I switched to a sbn and never looked back.
    440 JS Stock
    440 PJS ski with ported cylinders, shaved head, pjs exhaust, pjs pump and exit nozzle, etc.
    550-750 Build...http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=397055
  Today, 12:02 PM #3
    manytoyman
    manytoyman is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    VA
    Posts
    49

    Re: Help Troubleshooting: 440 and 550 won't start when hot unless throttle opened ful

    Duramgoat - I see you are in Jasper IN. I grew up in Princeton, boating in the Patoka Reservoir. In fact I remember when they were filling it - had to watch out for stumps! Got a ticket once on that lake for skiing 5 people behind a bass boat. Also saw a boat lose an outboard at speed, hit a stump. Broke the transom and the outboard sank. Funny thing was they had just circled us and threw a beer bottle at us (we were stopped because of engine issues). We laughed as we idled back by them on our way to the ramp.
