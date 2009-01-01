Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help Troubleshooting: 440 and 550 won't start when hot unless throttle opened fully #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 49 Help Troubleshooting: 440 and 550 won't start when hot unless throttle opened fully Hello. Hoping there is common knowledge of how to fix this issue.



Issue: Motors won't start without WOT when hot.

We have two skis doing the same thing. Both will start cold and idle and accelerate. However after a few minutes of riding they both won't start unless the throttle is opened up to 3/4 - full. Then we have to crank them for like 20 seconds or more to get them to fire and a few more seconds holding the throttle open to get them to rev. Once that happens they take off and are fine until we stop, then it's a repeat.



Data points:

JS550 pisser inconsistent, sometimes flows good, sometimes not at all. Has a factory half pipe.

js550 pop off was about 12 when rebuilt over the winter

js440 pop off was about 20 when rebuilt over the winter

Both start and idle fine when cold on the water or on the trailer

Tested bottom end for pressure/vacuum holding before reassembly

Cold compression testing OK - around 120 ish on all.

Heads torqued to 18 ft pounds



Theories:

1. engine loaded up with fuel when stopped and requires clearing out to restart?

2. maybe warping heads are causing low compression but only when hot?



Just wondering if there is a "go to..." solution for this situation.



Thanks! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2008 Location Jasper IN Age 56 Posts 838 Re: Help Troubleshooting: 440 and 550 won't start when hot unless throttle opened ful My 440 with a bn38 did this exact same thing. In my case when I stopped riding it would dribble fuel into the intake manifold and flood it so when I went to restart I had to pin throttle until it started. My guess is that when you stop riding, pull the hood and arrestor, and take a look, you will see this dribble.

I seem to recall this was a common issue with these carbs. I tried loosening the filler cap when I stopped and this was an improvement as it released any built up pressure. Ultimately I switched to a sbn and never looked back.

440 PJS ski with ported cylinders, shaved head, pjs exhaust, pjs pump and exit nozzle, etc.

550-750 Build... 440 JS Stock440 PJS ski with ported cylinders, shaved head, pjs exhaust, pjs pump and exit nozzle, etc.550-750 Build... http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=397055 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 49 Re: Help Troubleshooting: 440 and 550 won't start when hot unless throttle opened ful Duramgoat - I see you are in Jasper IN. I grew up in Princeton, boating in the Patoka Reservoir. In fact I remember when they were filling it - had to watch out for stumps! Got a ticket once on that lake for skiing 5 people behind a bass boat. Also saw a boat lose an outboard at speed, hit a stump. Broke the transom and the outboard sank. Funny thing was they had just circled us and threw a beer bottle at us (we were stopped because of engine issues). We laughed as we idled back by them on our way to the ramp. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) manytoyman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules