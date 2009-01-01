|
|
-
I need jet mate parts!!!
anyone have a jet mate parted out? i need a front seat, and the top plastic to the rear bench seat, please and thank you
i already commited to defoaming my hull as i cut holes and windows to see how wet the foam was, water did slight warping to the hull, but now im gathering parts in the meantime
thanks
