Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Flush tee location? Good source for fuel line? JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Florida Age 39 Posts 14 Flush tee location? Good source for fuel line? JS550 I got a new project ski and Iím a little unsure on where to splice the the flush tee in as this one is set up a bit different than my other one.



Also anyone got a good source for buying various size fuel lines? Iíd prefer the translucent type. Have a few dirt bikes with crusty lines Iíd like to take care of too. I got some various sizes of this stuff on amazon. Donít bother its rock hard and not very flexible.

1E8FBFC2-BBF1-46F3-A9BF-0D6D1EE4D2A0.jpeg

