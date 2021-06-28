Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aquatrax wastegate solenoid HOW TO FIX (with pics) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Lakewood, CA Age 56 Posts 8 Aquatrax wastegate solenoid HOW TO FIX (with pics) This is my version of how to repair your original WASTEGATE SOLENOID.

Dealer charge $115.- tax incl.

I'm pretty much able to handle this kind of repairs because my business is somehow related. (bronenbergmotorwerks*com)



So I had this issue after WOT for 10/20 seconds... F1 alarm triggers & sound start beeping forcing me to disconnect the kill switch for few seconds. Once rebooted it runs perfect again if I keep riding @ 40 mph or lower speed.



1) I checked for electrical component failure. OK

2) Manual activation on bench +8v OK

3) Blow air through openings. OPEN NOT OK

4) Pry open the valve and cleaned with brake cleaner, toothbrush & swab OK

5) Assembled back and tested on bench OK

6) Installed back to the ski and tested with engine running. OK (pulsing open/close)



If it fails again... it's not because the valve itself but for all the oil/debrief getting pushed through the hose.

So I do not consider it is necessary to replace the valve for a brand new (clean) one @ $115.-) but to add a inline small air filter instead might be the permanent solution.



Good luck



Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

