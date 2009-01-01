|
Frequent Poster
Wtb 62T bottom end
Looking for a good 62T bottom end
Re: Wtb 62T bottom end
What’s your budget? I have one I can assemble. Crank was just redone by Competive Cranks, OEM crank seals and low hours cases. Crank has ADR rods.
Frequent Poster
Re: Wtb 62T bottom end
Looking for stock and cheap
