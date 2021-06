Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Oil brands #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Illinois Posts 7 Oil brands What’s the best or most used oil for a Yamaha? Am I stuck with yamalube or is there something better





If you are buying expensive oil and it doesn't have a bad reputation you are just splitting hairs. Just use a good rec blend, racing oils can affect long term longevity but they will lubricate a lot better. Beanol bean oils lubicrate very well but they will leave gum in places if you run them a lot, which can damage stuff in the long term (racing oils are meant for engines designed to be rebuilt often).



I used Klotz SkiCraft in all my skis, every time I take an engine apart that uses that oil it looks in great shape. I ran it in my 90 SJ and put a lot of hours on it, when it got tired and got low compressions in both cylinders I didn't even have to bore it out, just clean it up with a hone and install stock sized pistons. AMSOIL is supposed to be great too but I never used it. But I recommend sticking with the same oil unless you have a valid reason to switch.

98 Polaris Pro 785 - stock graphics, just ported and polished

98 Polaris Pro 785 - black top, cylinders milled .020, ported, polished, watcon cooling

95 Kawasaki 750 sxi - R&D pipe, ported, polished, bored 1.5mm over

