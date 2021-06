Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 gtxl runs 7k out of water 3k on the water #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2010 Location omaha ne Posts 374 99 gtxl runs 7k out of water 3k on the water I have a 99 gtxl I just got up running

I put a motor in that I had on the shelf with good compression also had to replace the jet pump I had one off a 01 gtx di I know the pitch is alittle different from what I read ones a 14/21 and a 13/21 don't think that's my issue but not sure still has grey lines and ski sat for many years I didn't clean carbs as I should of due to time thinking more of a carb issues but want some others thoughts before I tear into it more

