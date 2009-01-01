Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trying to start a new SBT 720 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Mesa, Aridzona Age 33 Posts 1 Trying to start a new SBT 720 Little backstory - Picked up identical '97 GSI's at the start of summer 2020. One of them ran great for two weekends and then lost all top end on the third. Took it to a ski mechanic, pressure tested it and said it needed a rebuild. Attempted to disassemble the motor and it was a saltwater corroded brick that needed some serious equipment to salvage.



Fast forward to now and we got a fresh SBT rebuilt 720, got the ski put back together with new fuel lines and can't get it to start. Plugs looked good but replaced them anyway, both appear to be visibly sparking and getting wet with fuel. Between air, fuel and spark seemingly not an issue, I'm wondering if there could be an issue with the timing or rotary valve? I lined up the stator timing mark with the mark on the case as per the manual and followed SBT's YouTube video for the rotary valve and felt like I got them both pretty dead-on.



My concerns with the rotary valve / cover is that they looked pretty scored coming out of the old motor. However, SBT lists this particular RV Cover as out of stock on their website so I didn't have an option to get it fixed. I ordered a new Rotary Valve but installed the old one since I was never able to fix the scoring on the cover and figured the ski didn't have problems starting prior to the rebuild. I've read that mating a new RV to a scored cover could actually worsen the problem.



