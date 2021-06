Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Kawasaki 750 sx tank cover and lock #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location Edmonds, Wa Age 49 Posts 30 1992 Kawasaki 750 sx tank cover and lock Looking for the front cover that goes over the tank. Just picked up a ski and this piece is missing! Anyone have a extra they want to get rid of? Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules