    Before pulling engine out XL760

    Greetings, first off I want to thank everyone that helped me with my XL760 last year. It ran like a champ ALL summer and some last year!

    All was well until about a month ago I pulled it out of storage, did my usual check up on it, washed it and went to start it (mainly to check battery) but to my disappointment all I got was a free spinning starter. You can literally just hear the starter spinning like it is not catching the gear to turn the engine.

    From my understanding (with help from google) all signs lead to a bad bendix. Which means (according to google) that the engine must come out in order to remove the fly wheel to get to the bendix. BUT before I take on that time consuming hurdle I wanted to make sure that is the correct step to take so with that said can it be anything else?

    Ive charged the battery and checked voltage (above 12) and pulled out the starter to check out the gear teeth, seemed like new to me (I replaced it in 2019). Still just spins without catching gear to turn engine. Any other troubleshooting I should try before putting it out of commission for the summer?
    You can do it all in the hull as long as there is at least 4" of space in front of the engine. First make sure the starter is getting full voltage at its terminal when its on. A slow turning starter will fail to engage the bendix.
    Ok I will check the voltage at the starter tomorrow. 4” is enough room to remove the fly wheel? I can probably get that by moving the fuel tank forward some. It’d be great to not have to remove the engine from the hull.
