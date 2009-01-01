Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Before pulling engine out XL760 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 34 Posts 44 Before pulling engine out XL760 Greetings, first off I want to thank everyone that helped me with my XL760 last year. It ran like a champ ALL summer and some last year!



All was well until about a month ago I pulled it out of storage, did my usual check up on it, washed it and went to start it (mainly to check battery) but to my disappointment all I got was a free spinning starter. You can literally just hear the starter spinning like it is not catching the gear to turn the engine.



From my understanding (with help from google) all signs lead to a bad bendix. Which means (according to google) that the engine must come out in order to remove the fly wheel to get to the bendix. BUT before I take on that time consuming hurdle I wanted to make sure that is the correct step to take so with that said can it be anything else?



Ive charged the battery and checked voltage (above 12) and pulled out the starter to check out the gear teeth, seemed like new to me (I replaced it in 2019). Still just spins without catching gear to turn engine. Any other troubleshooting I should try before putting it out of commission for the summer? #2 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2005 Location Texas Posts 1,140 Re: Before pulling engine out XL760 Originally Posted by 831 Originally Posted by Greetings, first off I want to thank everyone that helped me with my XL760 last year. It ran like a champ ALL summer and some last year!



All was well until about a month ago I pulled it out of storage, did my usual check up on it, washed it and went to start it (mainly to check battery) but to my disappointment all I got was a free spinning starter. You can literally just hear the starter spinning like it is not catching the gear to turn the engine.



From my understanding (with help from google) all signs lead to a bad bendix. Which means (according to google) that the engine must come out in order to remove the fly wheel to get to the bendix. BUT before I take on that time consuming hurdle I wanted to make sure that is the correct step to take… so with that said can it be anything else?



I’ve charged the battery and checked voltage (above 12) and pulled out the starter to check out the gear teeth, seemed like new to me (I replaced it in 2019). Still just spins without catching gear to turn engine. Any other troubleshooting I should try before putting it out of commission for the summer? Last edited by kweasel; Today at 01:05 AM . What exactly does the IJSBA do? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 34 Posts 44 Re: Before pulling engine out XL760 Originally Posted by kweasel Originally Posted by You can do it all in the hull as long as there is at least 4" of space in front of the engine. First make sure the starter is getting full voltage at its terminal when its on. A slow turning starter will fail to engage the bendix. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules