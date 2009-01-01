 Problem with 750 SXI Pro
  Today, 08:13 PM
    tylerebowers
    Problem with 750 SXI Pro

    Having a problem with my ski - I started it up today but it was only hitting about 60% of its max speed. The pisser is fine and the flow is good, battery is good. I am checking fuel lines at the moment. Just curious if anyone else has had this issue before?
  Today, 08:23 PM
    750sxBrent
    Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro

    Check your pump, if your clearance isnt good that rob you a ton of speed. Liner could be warped, edges of prop could be burnt, or nicked. A lot of the problems start with the pump. Next I would check your fuel system


  Today, 08:52 PM
    tylerebowers
    Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro

    Fuel lines are clear, I sprayed carb clean down. I can also spin the shaft about 30 degrees (until there is too much compression). Going to take it out and check the performance.
  Today, 08:57 PM
    tylerebowers
    Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro

    Quote Originally Posted by 750sxBrent View Post
    Check your pump, if your clearance isn’t good that rob you a ton of speed. Liner could be warped, edges of prop could be burnt, or nicked. A lot of the problems start with the pump. Next I would check your fuel system


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    It’s more of a noticeable drop in speed. Definitely not the pump.
  Today, 08:57 PM
    750sxBrent
    Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro

    I would check some other stuff before you take the motor out. Check the vacuum lines make sure those are in good shape. And like I said check the pump look through the nozzle cone and through the vanes at your prop and the liner. That will easily rob you a ton of speed and the motor will still be running fine.


  Today, 08:58 PM
    750sxBrent
    Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro

    Ah I hear ya. Just saying you can easily lose 10-15mph if your pump clearance is bad or the prop or liner are damaged. Maybe a compression test is next best thing


