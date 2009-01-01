Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Problem with 750 SXI Pro #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location MI Age 18 Posts 13 Problem with 750 SXI Pro Having a problem with my ski - I started it up today but it was only hitting about 60% of its max speed. The pisser is fine and the flow is good, battery is good. I am checking fuel lines at the moment. Just curious if anyone else has had this issue before? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Waterford, Ct Age 20 Posts 14 Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro Check your pump, if your clearance isnt good that rob you a ton of speed. Liner could be warped, edges of prop could be burnt, or nicked. A lot of the problems start with the pump. Next I would check your fuel system





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location MI Age 18 Posts 13 Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro Fuel lines are clear, I sprayed carb clean down. I can also spin the shaft about 30 degrees (until there is too much compression). Going to take it out and check the performance. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location MI Age 18 Posts 13 Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro Originally Posted by 750sxBrent Originally Posted by Check your pump, if your clearance isn’t good that rob you a ton of speed. Liner could be warped, edges of prop could be burnt, or nicked. A lot of the problems start with the pump. Next I would check your fuel system





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Waterford, Ct Age 20 Posts 14 Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro I would check some other stuff before you take the motor out. Check the vacuum lines make sure those are in good shape. And like I said check the pump look through the nozzle cone and through the vanes at your prop and the liner. That will easily rob you a ton of speed and the motor will still be running fine.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Waterford, Ct Age 20 Posts 14 Re: Problem with 750 SXI Pro Ah I hear ya. Just saying you can easily lose 10-15mph if your pump clearance is bad or the prop or liner are damaged. Maybe a compression test is next best thing





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) cman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules