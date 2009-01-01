So my X2 (well both my skis) has been down and out a while and I finally nutted up and bought a watcon driveshaft.

Pulling my old coupler was an absolute bear, but heating it up to sick in penetrating oil did the trick and I finally busted it loose. Before I pop it on the new shaft what do you guys think of antisieze on the threads?

Also, I ordered one of the generic $25 aftermarket thru hull bearing/seal kits. What are your thoughts on those?