I picked up a ski the other day with this 650 in it. Its been sitting for about 20 years. Compression is 165psi in each cylinder. I had no idea what DBP meant until researching it on here. Cylinders are 79mm.
So . My question is, how will this setup compare to a stock 701 and a stock bore 701 with the protec parts.
