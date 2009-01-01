Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: DBP protec Yamaha engine question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2018 Location Menifee, CA Posts 83 DBP protec Yamaha engine question I picked up a ski the other day with this 650 in it. Its been sitting for about 20 years. Compression is 165psi in each cylinder. I had no idea what DBP meant until researching it on here. Cylinders are 79mm.

So . My question is, how will this setup compare to a stock 701 and a stock bore 701 with the protec parts.



39C9ADBD-047B-4DF6-904B-A484027DDDB4.jpeg986045A5-0D7C-4EB8-8768-F148AF7CD3AD.jpegC07905BD-805E-4B3A-8156-8BF7E1F41CC7.jpeg0B382FC7-61B7-4951-AAD1-9CCAA50BA64E.jpeg21EBB983-8E47-4A3D-862D-184DCDFAF002.png

