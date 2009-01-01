Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha 701 cooling line correct? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Germany Age 49 Posts 4 Yamaha 701 cooling line correct? hi, after some minutes on the water my FX-1 seems to get too hot.



is my cooling connected properly? i looked at the diagrams in the manual but still dont get it i will try to describe:



water hose from the jet pump goes to the inside, connects to the engine underneath the exhaust. i guess this part is OK so far



there are TWO connectors from the engine to cylinder head. the black hose connects to the top end, the clear/white hose connects directly to the pee hole.



210627jetcool1.jpg



210627jetcool2.jpg



210627jetcool3.jpg



anything wrong with the hose setup? i cant find any pictures of other jetskis showing these details.



when flushing the ski the water comes out the exhaust and everything looks fine. only little water amounts at the pee hole



thx in advance,

Did the Engine rev down into Limp Mode?

If it gets too Hot, the Thermo Switch will save the Engine.

How do you know the Engine gets too hot?



If it gets too Hot, the Thermo Switch will save the Engine.



at first i recognized a bit more smoke at the exhaust followed by significant power loss. i stopped the engine immediately, waited a minute and returned to the beach then - at low rev.



the engine didn‘t feel hot when i opened the cover but i‘m still not sure about the cooling lines.



back home i checked the compression (good on both cyls) and cleaned the spark plugs. engine runs normal again.



i assume one of the following reasons:



- temperature too high ( cooling problem)

- engine took water through intake

