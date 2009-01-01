Seems like im riding nose down at idle and just above idle, to the point where the nose of the bow is riding in water and small waves splash up over the bow. Even with a second person on the back it plows through the water at low speeds. I have some line and a full fire extinguisher in the forward compartment but that shouldnt contribute too much forward weight. Other than this, ski runs great with no engine compartment flooding or bilge issues. Is this normal? is there anything i can do yo fix this problem?