 Mukuni SBN46 single setup for KAW 750, PJS intk, etc...
    Mukuni SBN46 single setup for KAW 750, PJS intk, etc...

    Hello all,
    Putting this up for sale, had gas in it and used literally one day.
    Everything was brand new, fits Kaw 750, ready to bolt on and go. The cable bracket on the mani does work with the carb so no extra bracketry required unless your setup warrants it.

    SBN46, New run PJS mani, PJS throttle wheel, Blowsion F/A, F/A adaptor. 120L/150H, 2.0 N&S, black spring. I can include other jet or N&S if requested. $450 shipped UPS to lower 48.

    Thanks!
    20210628_074159.jpg20210628_074221.jpg20210628_074243.jpg20210628_074357.jpg20210628_074550.jpg
