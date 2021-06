Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2010 Trinity EVO-ES Fixed Steer - Texas #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2013 Location Austin, TX Age 49 Posts 828 2010 Trinity EVO-ES Fixed Steer - Texas Fixed steer hood. 3 tanks on rebuild 800 motor, new standard bore OEM cylinder, crank. Factory wet pipe. Pump stuffer. Beach cart also available.



512-sixsix3-two4two1



Video of second tank of gas getting burned last weekend:

https://youtu.be/O2rNOsoaZoo



Here is the build article:

https://www.jetskiworld.gr/en/8553/ Attached Images kawi1.jpg (5.65 MB, 6 views)

kawi1.jpg (5.65 MB, 6 views) kawi2.jpg (6.86 MB, 7 views)

Last edited by lamphax; Today at 10:37 AM .

1989 X2 650 (42mm Sudco, Coffmans Exhaust, Skat 16 Impeller)

Re: 2010 Trinity EVO-ES Fixed Steer - Texas

$8k obo

1989 X2 650 (42mm Sudco, Coffmans Exhaust, Skat 16 Impeller)

