Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Member from Chicagoland #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2021 Location Greater Chicagoland Area Posts 1 New Member from Chicagoland Ahoy there! New member here from the suburbs of Chicago. I do not own a ski (yet), but have rented a few times and am a lifelong power boater.



It seems like COVID has somehow had the effect of drying up the used jet ski market, leaving only 5 year old (or older) skis with 200+ hours on them priced at near-MSRP, and all the dealers within driving distance are sold out of all their inventory. Unless anyone has a better suggestion, I'm plonking down cash for a 2022 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO as soon as they start taking orders mid-August...but sadly that means I won't be on the water until next summer. It seems like the best choice for my needs, which is touring around in comfort and stability on big water (Lake Michigan) with my girl as a passenger, yet still having enough oomph for some good fun.

