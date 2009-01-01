|
|
-
900zxi part out
IMG_0591.jpgIMG_0592.jpgIMG_0593.jpgIMG_0594.jpgIMG_0596.jpg
Picking up ski later this week. I haven't seen it in person yet. From what the owner says all is there just missing the engine. He says the guy he bought it from screwed him over in the deal. He says the ebox, possibly stator cover and stator, exhaust, And pump assembly are all there will post better pictures when its home if anyone needs anything let me know and I will inform you when the parts are available. Thanks in advance
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules