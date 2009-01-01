Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Low compression. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location mass Age 54 Posts 1 Low compression. Hi everyone, I have a 97 waverunner gp760 that ran good last year. I put it in this year and it ran but had trouble accelerating quick had to feather it so figure I'll need to check carbs. Then it started dieing like it was running outvof fuel and wouldn't start up again acted as the battery was dead for a few minutes then it would start up. Did this a few times. So the next day I was going to adjust the carbs and it wouldn't run kept stalling unless t kept pumping the primer. So when i removed the carbs to rebuild I figured I'd do a compression test for ****s and giggles. Well not good rear cylinder 150 psi and front was 30 psi. Any idea what would cause such a low compression?

