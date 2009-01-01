Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 F12X No Spark #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2011 Location Lanexa, VA Age 47 Posts 54 02 F12X No Spark Hi everyone, hope y'all are having a great summer and enjoying your skis.



Got an 02 F12X that I'm working on, that I'm at my wits end on. Presently no spark, and no-start condition. Looking for ideas, even off the wall stuff.



What I can say is LONG.....but here's what I did.....throw darts at it.....I won't be offended. If you like puzzles, and process of elimination, here ya go:



1) Has about 170hrs on it, ran great all last summer. Coming to the dock on the very last minutes of the season, it started missing, precisely what you'd feel if you fouled a spark plug. I've had that happen before, so I chalked it up to that, and said I'd put new plugs in in the spring. Got it home, started Ok to flush it out and suck in antifreeze for winterizing, and filed away in my mind to put new (OEM) plugs in in the spring.



2) Spring hits, time to de-winterize. Put new proper OEM plugs in, gapped properly. Starts right up, but sputtering. Instead of getting better, it's getting worse, the longer I am running on the hose. Weird. Figured maybe I was losing a coil pack. Have a known good set of coil packs for just this kind of occasion, so swapped one at a time. No change. And it's getting worse, buy the time I'm done, we are very hard starting, and I'm sure I'm down at least 2 cylinders. Reading plugs shows two wet ones and two sooty dry ones. All the while, no codes popping.



3) Come back out a few days later and no-start. It "trys" to start, but just won't fully catch and run. Then it won't even "try" to start after a while. This ain't good. Time to pull side panels and look for green connections. Start at the fuse box and main power box out back. No green there, fuses all good, even swapped in new fuses at each position. No deal. Had a new main relay on the shelf, no change by adding that (not that I thought it was going to, but since I was back there, why not.)



4) Get the idea to see if she'll fire on ether. Nope....nada, nothing, zilch. Back to the green wire hunt. This time I'm looking through the whole harness. Start with the ground on the back of the cylinder head. It's good and greased. Pull the connectors south of the port side panel that all of the green ground wires tie into....boom, find a decent amount of corrosion. Think this is the smoking gun. Figure the corrosion is bad enough, I'm gonna punt and get another '02 turbo engine harness off of eBay that a was from a freshwater ski. It's clean. Swap that out, carefully noting all connections from original harness.....no corrosion seen. Greased up connections when swapping. Try to crank, still no changes. By the way, I have 12.4V in the 3yr old battery all the time. No problems cranking.



5) Worried we may have an ECU problem. Sent the ECU out to GenTune in Florida to be placed on his simulator to see if it was the computer, or something else. Tests out clean, zero issues.



6) While I sent the ECU out, I ended up with two other ECUs from known running skis. One was a code 25, but still ran, while the other was used/running and had zero codes/issues. There was no change by using either of these two ECUs. Combined with what GenTune told me, I'm confident that the problem is in my ski, somewhere, and NOT the ECU.



SHOP MANUAL TIME:



7) So "what controls spark on these things" becomes the mindset. Check the ignition pulse generator using the Peak Voltage device on my meter. Showing 0.75V up on the sensor itself, or also on the large 22pin connectors that plug into the ECU. Checked the camshaft sensor the same way. 2.1V on just the sensor, and also at the ECU plug location.



8) Moved on and checked out the power lead of each coil, and each checked out. Checked the ground at each coil, no issues there. And finally, checked continuity from each coil signal pin back to the ECU. No issues.



9) At this point I'm getting worried that I have a timing issue, maybe we've jumped a tooth on the timing chain. So I checked compression to see if that's out of whack. Seeing 170psi on all four cylinders. Thinking if the valve timing is off, we'd be much much lower.



10) Also checked out voltage powering the ECU, as well as ground, at the ECU connector location. All looking perfect.



11) Staring at the shop manual, I'm looking at MIL and DTC troubleshooting (starting page 8-14), to look at anything that would prevent the coils from firing. I've been through everything, but come to the MST sensor (manifold surface temperature), and it says it can create a no-start condition. Check it per section 8-42 of the manual, and I get battery voltage (by now it's down to 12.3V from cranking), vs the spec of 4.75 to 5.25V. Have heard from folks that unplugging it can allow the ski to start but shut off after 5 seconds. It does not start in my case. I checked continuity, and good on the one leg back to the ECU, but the blue/white wire is a no-go. Found that between the sensor plug, and the large connector plug on the port side wall, I lose signal. Obviously, I need to chase that down. But my question is, why am I getting battery voltage there, and is that a problem?



12) Last thing. What else could cause a no-spark situation? Oil pressure sensor?



My brain is tired today from thinking about it. I'm open to any ideas.



Thanks!!!

