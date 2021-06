Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Yamaha VXR-650 Part Assistance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location tennessee Posts 2 1992 Yamaha VXR-650 Part Assistance This part was inside the engine compartment, One end is attached to fuel tank and this end was laying not attached, anyone know if this should be attached to something?







IMG_4601.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules