Hailing from Alaska didnt stop this legend from becoming an incredible 8 time world champion, with a unique racing style using his famous leg drag turns, Victor The Slasher Sheldon needs no introduction!
We cover his career from his first experiences in the water, racing for Butchs Jet Ski Shop to being on the big factory teams like Kawasaki, Pro Tec Yamaha and Polaris.
We go through how he got his name The Slasher, the cutting edge innovations he used to get ahead of the competition and stories of his time racing at the very top of the sport. We hope you enjoy this episode from a true legend from the world of Jet Ski racing!
00:13 Intro and welcome
01:22 How did someone who grew up in Alaska turn into Victor The Slasher Sheldon?
02:27 Spending your last $1500
03:00 1986 World Jet Ski Finals
05:25 MotoX and snowmobile skills carried over
06:24 How much wrenching did you do?
07:02 Travelling with David The Flash Gordon
08:12 Bill Chapin
09:03 Your first years in racing, from Arizona Jet Ski to Butchs
11:00 How he became The Slasher
12:45 How did you start with Butchs?
14:20 We kept it fun
16:38 Travelling with The Fish
21:34 Disqualified from slalom
24:05 Jet Ski innovation really got going in the late 80s and early 90s
27:48 Jet Ski specd to the max
28:19 What were you doing to the pumps?
30:10 Testing days
31:13 91 and the new fuel injection systems
36:35 History of the Jet Ski
39:00 92 and the 750
42:09 You finally become The Man and win the national championship
43:11 World Finals race in 92 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-iIi5bTv2I)
48:44 The leg drag turns
50:43 94 Season and Kawasaki started supporting riders
53:20 Great stories about Bill Chapin and training with Christy Carlson
54:43 How Kawasaki helped the individual riders
55:43 The downfall of innovation
57:41 95 Season and the sit downs
59:15 Bonus money became big money
61:06 Kawasaki gave you an ultimatum, take it or leave it
62:23 The reality of being on the biggest team
63:54 What do you ride now and the test ski
66:00 Mechanical issues in the lead
67:53 We have a deal for you
69:30 Going over to Yamaha and Pro Tec
70:59 How did you get onto the Polaris Octane?
74:14 Yamaha SuperJet painted like a Polaris
75:32 Building a nice little team of your own
77:38 Where did Jet Skiing go wrong and how can we make it big again?
81:26 What is your setup?
83:50 Secret tech tips from back in the day
84:49 Ignition
85:43 Compression
86:40 Carburetors
87:11 Best racing memory
90:27 Thank you Victor and final thoughts