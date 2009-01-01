Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2004 xl700 Must keep adjusting choke to ride #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Roswell, GA Posts 12 2004 xl700 Must keep adjusting choke to ride Hi guys looking for some help.



I have a pair of xl700s and one keeps giving me problems. Since I bought it used it has had stalling problems at idle or randomly cuts off.



Over the last year I have put in a new stator, flywheel and crankshaft. I have also rebuilt the carb using a generic kit. In addition I did the oil pump delete.



The last two times I have taken it out I have had the same issue. Starts right up, runs really well for about 20 minutes and then starts to cut out. If I keep my hand on the choke knob I can pull it in and out and make the ski run but it is huge pain and doesnt run well consistently.



I was having this same problem before the motor had problems and I had to replace parts.



already have fresh fuel and new plugs. I have good compression in both cylinders and strong spark.



Still a carb issue? Rebuild kit again? why would it run well for the first 20 mins. Looking for any suggestions. Thanks.

Re: 2004 xl700 Must keep adjusting choke to ride
Use oe mikuni kits , not chinky chank ones this time , will make a difference ,

