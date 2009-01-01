|
|
-
2004 xl700 Must keep adjusting choke to ride
Hi guys looking for some help.
I have a pair of xl700s and one keeps giving me problems. Since I bought it used it has had stalling problems at idle or randomly cuts off.
Over the last year I have put in a new stator, flywheel and crankshaft. I have also rebuilt the carb using a generic kit. In addition I did the oil pump delete.
The last two times I have taken it out I have had the same issue. Starts right up, runs really well for about 20 minutes and then starts to cut out. If I keep my hand on the choke knob I can pull it in and out and make the ski run but it is huge pain and doesnt run well consistently.
I was having this same problem before the motor had problems and I had to replace parts.
already have fresh fuel and new plugs. I have good compression in both cylinders and strong spark.
Still a carb issue? Rebuild kit again? why would it run well for the first 20 mins. Looking for any suggestions. Thanks.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2004 xl700 Must keep adjusting choke to ride
Use oe mikuni kits , not chinky chank ones this time , will make a difference ,
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules