 2004 xl700 Must keep adjusting choke to ride
  Yesterday, 10:38 PM
    auswag
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Location
    Roswell, GA
    2004 xl700 Must keep adjusting choke to ride

    Hi guys looking for some help.

    I have a pair of xl700s and one keeps giving me problems. Since I bought it used it has had stalling problems at idle or randomly cuts off.

    Over the last year I have put in a new stator, flywheel and crankshaft. I have also rebuilt the carb using a generic kit. In addition I did the oil pump delete.

    The last two times I have taken it out I have had the same issue. Starts right up, runs really well for about 20 minutes and then starts to cut out. If I keep my hand on the choke knob I can pull it in and out and make the ski run but it is huge pain and doesnt run well consistently.

    I was having this same problem before the motor had problems and I had to replace parts.

    already have fresh fuel and new plugs. I have good compression in both cylinders and strong spark.

    Still a carb issue? Rebuild kit again? why would it run well for the first 20 mins. Looking for any suggestions. Thanks.
  Yesterday, 11:51 PM
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Re: 2004 xl700 Must keep adjusting choke to ride

    Use oe mikuni kits , not chinky chank ones this time , will make a difference ,
