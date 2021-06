Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Crankshaft collar and o ring #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2010 Location Brawley Posts 779 Crankshaft collar and o ring Hi all, Iím having trouble determining the placement of this o ring seal on the end of my crank. The exploded view of the crank doesnít make clear where the o ring goes. Does it sit in this little grove as pictured? Or does it slide all the way to the ball bearing?



