Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Seadoo XP 800 Chicagoland Area #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location Chicago Posts 892 96 Seadoo XP 800 Chicagoland Area First off this is way more fun than any spark you will ever get on, And will beat any spark on the lake. Ski runs great, has great all around power, jumps waves with ease, just looking to downsize the collection. Lots of aftermarket parts including R&D nozzle, R&D intake grate, stainless prop(unsure of pitch), R&D pipe, K&N flame arrestors, I have a R&D head thats not installed as well, Race Pack with EGT probes, AP designs seat cover in great shape, electric bilge pump, oil injection was blocked off the correct way, everything works on this xp, even the trim and fuel gauge. I have rebuilt both carbs, replaced all of the fuel lines and fuel filters, cooling lines, rebuilt the trim system, rebuilt the power valves, new exhaust coupler, engine has great compression.

Only con of this ski are that the cylinders leak a little bit of water into the hull, not in the engine, outside cooling jackets have small cracks, but havent even any issue to me (have 2 good replacement cylinders) No trailer, fitted cover in good shape included



Located south chicago, can meet up within reason, $2700 or best offer, will upload engine pictures soon, apparently I don't have any pictures inside the hull.



IMG_1283.jpgIMG_1284.jpgIMG_1285.jpgIMG_1286.jpg 701 Blaster Under construction

1100 Yamaha swapped Blaster

750zxi

Send it!

IL Jet Riders Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules