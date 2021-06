Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1200 Crank Rebuild #1 Top Dog Join Date Jan 2003 Location Barrie, Ontario Age 44 Posts 1,925 1200 Crank Rebuild I have a 2002 Virage TXi crank that needs to be rebuilt. I've done a few seadoo and yamaha cranks myself however I'm not sure exactly how to do this one. It seems as though the 2 center crank pins are pressed into blind holes on the flywheels making them impossible to push out. I could make up some fancy tooling to separate them but it wouldn't be worth it over having someone else do it. Am I correct on this? Has anyone pulled one of these apart that can give me an idea? Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

