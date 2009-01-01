Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: 1991 550SX or not? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Finger Lakes, NY Posts 4 1991 550SX or not? All, I have what is supposed to be a '91 550SX. Based on blind faith, I ordered a gasket kit to rebuild the top end.

The base gasket stud holes do not line up. I thought it was a fluke so I ordered a new one. Same thing.

No I am trying to look up the ESN for this engine but cannot find a reference.

How do I tell what engine is in the hull?

ESN: T0530B092768



Thanks! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Waterford, Ct Age 20 Posts 8 Re: 1991 550SX or not? Does it have reeds?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Finger Lakes, NY Posts 4 Re: 1991 550SX or not? No, here are some pics.

CBFEAD05-9CE4-46CD-921C-7EF0EF65B986.jpegA18FB507-B94C-4A0E-A527-8D3681FFDD49.jpeg #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Waterford, Ct Age 20 Posts 8 Re: 1991 550SX or not? Thats a js550 motor





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Waterford, Ct Age 20 Posts 8 Re: 1991 550SX or not? You have the early piston port motor





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Finger Lakes, NY Posts 4 Re: 1991 550SX or not? I wonder if the crank is from a different motor? Like I said, the base gasket does not match up but everything else is fine on the top end. #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Waterford, Ct Age 20 Posts 8 Re: 1991 550SX or not? I think he swapped in the older style motor and you bought the newer gasket. Hard to tell without more pics and info





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #8 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Waterford, Ct Age 20 Posts 8 Re: 1991 550SX or not? Well I just noticed lol but you have a 530A top end and 530b bottom end





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #9 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Finger Lakes, NY Posts 4 Re: 1991 550SX or not? What pics and info would be need to figure out what base gasket is needed? I am dead in the water right now. Thanks for all of the help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) tnowacoski Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules