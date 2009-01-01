 1991 550SX or not?
  Today, 07:58 AM #1
    tnowacoski
    tnowacoski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Finger Lakes, NY
    Posts
    4

    1991 550SX or not?

    All, I have what is supposed to be a '91 550SX. Based on blind faith, I ordered a gasket kit to rebuild the top end.
    The base gasket stud holes do not line up. I thought it was a fluke so I ordered a new one. Same thing.
    No I am trying to look up the ESN for this engine but cannot find a reference.
    How do I tell what engine is in the hull?
    ESN: T0530B092768

    Thanks!
  Today, 08:20 AM #2
    750sxBrent
    750sxBrent is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 750sxBrent's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Waterford, Ct
    Age
    20
    Posts
    8

    Re: 1991 550SX or not?

    Does it have reeds?


  Today, 08:51 AM #3
    tnowacoski
    tnowacoski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Finger Lakes, NY
    Posts
    4

    Re: 1991 550SX or not?

    No, here are some pics.
    CBFEAD05-9CE4-46CD-921C-7EF0EF65B986.jpegA18FB507-B94C-4A0E-A527-8D3681FFDD49.jpeg
  Today, 09:01 AM #4
    750sxBrent
    750sxBrent is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 750sxBrent's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Waterford, Ct
    Age
    20
    Posts
    8

    Re: 1991 550SX or not?

    Thats a js550 motor


  Today, 09:08 AM #5
    750sxBrent
    750sxBrent is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 750sxBrent's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Waterford, Ct
    Age
    20
    Posts
    8

    Re: 1991 550SX or not?

    You have the early piston port motor


  Today, 09:09 AM #6
    tnowacoski
    tnowacoski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Finger Lakes, NY
    Posts
    4

    Re: 1991 550SX or not?

    I wonder if the crank is from a different motor? Like I said, the base gasket does not match up but everything else is fine on the top end.
  Today, 09:12 AM #7
    750sxBrent
    750sxBrent is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 750sxBrent's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Waterford, Ct
    Age
    20
    Posts
    8

    Re: 1991 550SX or not?

    I think he swapped in the older style motor and you bought the newer gasket. Hard to tell without more pics and info


  Today, 09:13 AM #8
    750sxBrent
    750sxBrent is offline
    PWCToday Newbie 750sxBrent's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Waterford, Ct
    Age
    20
    Posts
    8

    Re: 1991 550SX or not?

    Well I just noticed lol but you have a 530A top end and 530b bottom end


  Today, 09:24 AM #9
    tnowacoski
    tnowacoski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Finger Lakes, NY
    Posts
    4

    Re: 1991 550SX or not?

    What pics and info would be need to figure out what base gasket is needed? I am dead in the water right now. Thanks for all of the help!
