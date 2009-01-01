|
1991 550SX or not?
All, I have what is supposed to be a '91 550SX. Based on blind faith, I ordered a gasket kit to rebuild the top end.
The base gasket stud holes do not line up. I thought it was a fluke so I ordered a new one. Same thing.
No I am trying to look up the ESN for this engine but cannot find a reference.
How do I tell what engine is in the hull?
ESN: T0530B092768
Thanks!
Re: 1991 550SX or not?
Does it have reeds?
Re: 1991 550SX or not?
Thats a js550 motor
Re: 1991 550SX or not?
You have the early piston port motor
Re: 1991 550SX or not?
I wonder if the crank is from a different motor? Like I said, the base gasket does not match up but everything else is fine on the top end.
Re: 1991 550SX or not?
I think he swapped in the older style motor and you bought the newer gasket. Hard to tell without more pics and info
Re: 1991 550SX or not?
Well I just noticed lol but you have a 530A top end and 530b bottom end
Re: 1991 550SX or not?
What pics and info would be need to figure out what base gasket is needed? I am dead in the water right now. Thanks for all of the help!
