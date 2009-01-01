Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 91' 550sx not pumping fuel (Fuel line routing?) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Gardnerville Age 31 Posts 27 91' 550sx not pumping fuel (Fuel line routing?) I have a 91' 550SX Reed with a Keihin 38mm CDK II. Ski will fire hard when primed but die off after a few seconds and not deliver any fuel.



Fuel switch is deleted. Rev limiter is deleted. Routing is reserve straight to pump, return back to tank, pulse, and original line to primer

There is no restrictor on my return line (unless one is hidden inside the barb fitting, there has never been one and the ski ran great previously, could this somehow have caused it to stop delivering fuel?)



Anyway, I guess first things first. Maybe there is something wrong with my routing?

Lack of restrictor?

Carb and fuel pump are both very clean and the ski has good compression (~180)

The pickup line will pull fuel to the pump but I never see it move past that, I don't see any delivered to the bowl, I don't see any in the return or pulse lines

No clamps on anything as I was playing with lines but acts the same with clamps in place



I'd be grateful for anyone double checking my routing or having any ideas









Last time ski ran well it was on the lake and then lost power. Would idle around but no throttle #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,732 Re: 91' 550sx not pumping fuel (Fuel line routing?) Fuel pump section on your carb is brown bread , rebuild carb #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Gardnerville Age 31 Posts 27 Re: 91' 550sx not pumping fuel (Fuel line routing?) If I pull the fuel pump plate off, it's immaculate Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) cj3waker Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

