 91' 550sx not pumping fuel (Fuel line routing?)
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 11:40 PM #1
    cj3waker
    cj3waker is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Gardnerville
    Age
    31
    Posts
    27

    91' 550sx not pumping fuel (Fuel line routing?)

    I have a 91' 550SX Reed with a Keihin 38mm CDK II. Ski will fire hard when primed but die off after a few seconds and not deliver any fuel.

    Fuel switch is deleted. Rev limiter is deleted. Routing is reserve straight to pump, return back to tank, pulse, and original line to primer
    There is no restrictor on my return line (unless one is hidden inside the barb fitting, there has never been one and the ski ran great previously, could this somehow have caused it to stop delivering fuel?)

    Anyway, I guess first things first. Maybe there is something wrong with my routing?
    Lack of restrictor?
    Carb and fuel pump are both very clean and the ski has good compression (~180)
    The pickup line will pull fuel to the pump but I never see it move past that, I don't see any delivered to the bowl, I don't see any in the return or pulse lines
    No clamps on anything as I was playing with lines but acts the same with clamps in place

    I'd be grateful for anyone double checking my routing or having any ideas




    Last edited by cj3waker; Yesterday at 11:43 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:04 AM #2
    cj3waker
    cj3waker is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Gardnerville
    Age
    31
    Posts
    27

    Re: 91' 550sx not pumping fuel (Fuel line routing?)

    Last time ski ran well it was on the lake and then lost power. Would idle around but no throttle
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:55 AM #3
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,732

    Re: 91' 550sx not pumping fuel (Fuel line routing?)

    Fuel pump section on your carb is brown bread , rebuild carb
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:07 AM #4
    cj3waker
    cj3waker is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Gardnerville
    Age
    31
    Posts
    27

    Re: 91' 550sx not pumping fuel (Fuel line routing?)

    If I pull the fuel pump plate off, it's immaculate
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. cj3waker

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 