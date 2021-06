Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wtb some odd ball superjet parts. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location H816 Posts 93 Wtb some odd ball superjet parts. Hello, needing a few parts for my 99 superjet.



I need the ebox wires for the start/stop with the female connectors



pole clip that holds the pole up



Stock bilge pump box set up and hose.



Coupler cover



Fuel tank hose



Short side tank strap



Hood tubes



